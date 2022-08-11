McAllen Church accused of copyright infringement after unauthorized production of ‘Hamilton’

The fallout continues for McAllen Church after she was accused of violating copyright laws to promote anti-LGBT views for the unauthorized production of the Broadway musical “Hamilton”.
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter and mentioned legal action against The Door McAllen.
The church changed several lines of text to include biblical messages. Performance clips followed by a sermon with anti-LGBT messages received negative attention on social media over the weekend.
Local copyright attorney Lydia Mount said the show was unauthorized.
“No amateur or professional organization has been licensed to perform anywhere in the country or around the world,” Mount said, adding that there are ways to get around copyright laws through the fair use doctrine.
Mount said that certain factors had to occur in order for this decision to be made.
“The fact that this is a very creative act is likely to lend to the court saying ‘No, you don’t fall under the fair use doctrine,'” Mount said. I think the church is going to have a hard time with this because it looks like they used the whole play and didn’t change a huge part of it.”
Hamilton’s team released a statement in response stating that they had sent a cease-and-desist letter to The Door McAllen requesting that all videos of the performance be removed.
As of Wednesday evening, The Door McAllen did not respond to a request for comment from Channel 5 news.
