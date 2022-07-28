Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are dubbed “Jeopardy!” hosts

The Jennings will host the season 39 premiere in September through December, during which time Bialik will host a prime-time show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Specials on ABC. Bialik, who will go on to star in the comedy series “Call Me Kat,” is set to take on the role of Jennings in January. Both will host “Jeopardy!” Also content: The First Second Chance Contest and Champions Tour for Jennings, the “Danger! College National Championship” and other new tournaments for Bialik.
“We know you value consistency, so we won’t constantly flip the hosts and we’ll keep you updated on the hosting schedule,” Davis stated, adding that Bialik and Jennings “have been a pleasure working with him.”
Bialik and Jennings It was advertised as a “Temporary Danger!” hosts In September, former executive producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of the daily syndicated show in response to the ongoing controversy. news articles Reappeared on social media About how Richards, the former executive producer of “The Price Is Right,” was named years ago in lawsuits from showrunners on the game show alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination and discrimination. Ringer too Publish a comprehensive article About his past, including derogatory comments made in a podcast about women, the Jewish people, and Haiti.
Initially, Sony stuck with its decision to host Richards’ “Jeopardy!” Richards apologized, calling it “humility to face a deeply embarrassing moment of misjudgment, lack of thought, and insensitivity nearly a decade ago.” But the backlash didn’t wear off, and he eventually quit. “Risk!” She abandoned him as an executive producer as well.
It was indeed a difficult request to replace the long-time quizmaster Trebek, which Died in November 2020 for pancreatic cancer. At the age of 80, he hosted “Jeopardy!” For more than three decades, it has become a comforting presence in millions of American families. In announcing Bialik and Jennings as permanent hosts, executive producer Davis described them as “simply beautiful human beings” who “love and respect this television show establishment.”
The program itself continued to make news in Trebek’s absence, notably attracting attention with the history-making streak of contestant Amy Schneider, who has come to an end in january. She won 40 games, making her the player with the second-highest winning streak ever (behind Jennings, who reached 74) and the fourth-highest regular season win.
