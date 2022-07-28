Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are dubbed “Jeopardy!” hosts

Comment on this story Suspension

Searching for Alex Trebek’s successor as “Jeopardy!” The host is officially over: Sony Pictures Television announced Wednesday that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who have split hosting duties throughout last season, have closed and signed deals to become permanent hosts for the show from now on. According to a statement from Executive Producer Michael Davis, viewership numbers were high with Bialik and Jennings as hosts; Over 27 million viewers tune in every week. “When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and participation is declining, this has been a very good season: we’re the most watched entertainment show on all of television,” Davis wrote.

The Jennings will host the season 39 premiere in September through December, during which time Bialik will host a prime-time show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Specials on ABC. Bialik, who will go on to star in the comedy series “Call Me Kat,” is set to take on the role of Jennings in January. Both will host “Jeopardy!” Also content: The First Second Chance Contest and Champions Tour for Jennings, the “Danger! College National Championship” and other new tournaments for Bialik.

“We know you value consistency, so we won’t constantly flip the hosts and we’ll keep you updated on the hosting schedule,” Davis stated, adding that Bialik and Jennings “have been a pleasure working with him.”

Initially, Sony stuck with its decision to host Richards’ “Jeopardy!” Richards apologized, calling it “humility to face a deeply embarrassing moment of misjudgment, lack of thought, and insensitivity nearly a decade ago.” But the backlash didn’t wear off, and he eventually quit. “Risk!” She abandoned him as an executive producer as well.

It was indeed a difficult request to replace the long-time quizmaster Trebek, which Died in November 2020 for pancreatic cancer. At the age of 80, he hosted “Jeopardy!” For more than three decades, it has become a comforting presence in millions of American families. In announcing Bialik and Jennings as permanent hosts, executive producer Davis described them as “simply beautiful human beings” who “love and respect this television show establishment.”