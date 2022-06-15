May retail, industrial production, fixed asset investment

New energy vehicles, which include hybrid and battery cars, have seen an increase in sales in China despite the stagnation in the auto market in general. Pictured, an unnamed new energy automobile plant in Jiangsu Province on June 13, 2022.

BEIJING – China released economic data for May that beat muted expectations for a month hampered by Covid controls.

Industrial production rose modestly 0.7% in May from a year ago, versus an expected 0.7% decline, according to analysts polled by Reuters. In April, industrial production fell unexpectedly, down 2.9% year over year.

Retail sales fell less than expected, down 6.7% in May from a year ago. It is estimated that retail sales fell 7.1% in May from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll. In April, retail sales fell 11.1% from a year ago.

Fixed-asset investment in the January-May period rose 6.2%, beating expectations for 6% growth.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement that the economy “showed good momentum for recovery” in May “with the negative effects of the COVID-19 epidemic gradually overcoming and key indicators improving marginally.”

“However, we must realize that the international environment will be more complex and bleak, and the domestic economy still faces difficulties and challenges to recover,” the office said.

China’s exports accelerated in May to post a better-than-expected increase of 16.9% year-on-year in US dollars. Imports also rose 4.1% more than expected.

Shanghai and Beijing, China’s two largest cities by GDP, have had to Bringing back stricter Covid controls this month after a steady rise in Covid cases.

Shanghai had closed its doors in April and May, with only some major companies operating. The city began to fully reopen its doors on June 1.