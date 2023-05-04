May 4th Amazon sale includes the ‘Mandalorian’ Echo Dot

Amazon runs a Star wars sale Take advantage on May 4th, and that includes deals on tech with various themes. The retailer is offering a bundle that combines the fifth generation Echo Dot with The Mandalorian Grogu position For $55, or $23 off. This deal is valid regardless of color, and you can buy an Echo Dot by the hour For $65 at a similar discount. You don’t have to pay a huge premium if you want Baby Yoda in your kids’ room or are keen to show off to your guild base. The sale also includes a section Designed for Star Wars collectiblesincluding Lego sets, figurines, and books.

Amazon

The latest generation of the Echo Dot remains our favorite smart speaker for good reason: It offers a lot more than you’d expect for the price. The sound is surprisingly loud and lively, and it includes both a 3.5mm output jack and Bluetooth support—you can use it to enhance a popular stereo system or play any audio from your phone. Add in solid support for media services (including Apple Music and Spotify) and it’s a reliable choice for your nightstand or kitchen.

The Echo Dot isn’t as compact as Google’s Nest Mini, and you’ll still get more powerful sound than your regular Echo, Nest Audio, or Apple’s HomePod mini. And if you don’t like Alexa, you’ll want to look elsewhere. Overall, this is the best soundbar for a lot of people – whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not.

