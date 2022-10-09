Max Verstappen crowned world champion in chaotic conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix





Max Verstappen Crowned Formula 1 World Champion in strange circumstances after a dominant victory over Japan Grand prize Sunday.

It was a chaotic race, interrupted by the rain and then back again, before the chaos continued afterwards with confusion over whether Verstappen He defended his title.

For most of the race, it looked as if the Red Bull driver would have to wait until the next Grand Prix in Austin to secure the drivers’ title for the second time in his career as the red flag was raised due to rain.

When the race started again, it was cut short, seemingly leaving fewer points available, and with Verstappen rival Charles Leclerc crossing the line in second place, it looked sporty as he was still in the title hunt.

So when Verstappen finished, he initially only celebrated his race victory – his twelfth of the season – and completed his first post-race interview accordingly.

But Ferrari’s Leclerc cut the last corner under pressure from his Verstappen teammate Sergio Perez and took a penalty five seconds after the race to end the title challenge.

“Is it me or not? I hear different things,” Verstappen said, after he was initially crowned world champion during a second post-race interview.

This was confirmed again, and he sat in front of the “World Champion” banner in the throne room.

“I feel a little lonely,” he said.

However, the Red Bull driver wasn’t entirely sure of his new status as a two-time world champion, even after festivities on the podium to celebrate his race victory, as regulations to award points in the rain caused confusion.

“Am I the world champion?” Verstappen asked Jensen Button before meeting him on the podium.

According to the FIA, full points, rather than spotty points, can be awarded since the race resumed after a rain delay, giving Verstappen a 113-point lead in the world championship with only 112 left to win on the track.

It rained all afternoon in Suzuka, and the backs of the cars splashed down when it first started.

Up front, Leclerc challenged Verstappen for pole position in the first corner but the world champion maintained his streak around the outside to stay in the lead.

Behind them, a Ferrari Sainz water car slid onto the road, onto the ad climb and exited the race, while Williams’ Alex Albon suffered a gearbox failure and was also forced to retire.

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly picked up the wreck from his Sainz crash recovery truck and prepared for a new front wing.

Catching up on the field, he drove his car through a recovery truck on the track, evoking memories Jules Bianchi who died after his car collided with a rescue truck on this track eight years ago, outraging drivers and teams alike.

“There is no respect for the driver’s life, no respect for Jules’ memory,” said Bianchi’s father, Philippe. Instagram.

Gasly later received a 20-second penalty and two speed penalties under red flag conditions. CNN has reached out to the FIA ​​for comment on teams and drivers’ safety concerns.

Shortly thereafter, the race was halted and a delay of about two hours followed, waiting for conditions to become safer amid the heavy rain.

When the race restarted behind a safety car to help clear the water course, the sky was still overcast and every car left behind a column of mist.

Many drivers pitted soon after restarting, replacing wet tires with intermediate tires.

Verstappen was among them and once out of the pit, he made his way across the field with ease to take the lead again, opening a four-second lead over Leclerc, who looked comfortable initially in second, eight seconds ahead of Perez.

Verstappen’s advantage only widened, reaching the first 10 and then 15 seconds on Leclerc, who turned his attention to the car behind as Perez moved close to Ferrari at the end of the race.

In the last corner, Leclerc eventually succumbed to the pressure of Perez and locked him up at the last moment of the race, cut the corner and took a five-second penalty that demoted him to third.

Twenty-seven seconds into the road, Verstappen sprinted to victory, confirming his dominance in a season in which he won 12 of the 18 races.

He only needs one more win of the four remaining races to equal the record for most Grand Prix victories won in a season – currently held by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013.