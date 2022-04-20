Max Fried throws a 7 goalless, saves Kenley Janssen at Dodger Arena

Los Angeles — Max Fried The results from the first two games of this season were clearly indicated. But it will be hard for him to be much better than he was while helping the Braves bounce back with a stretch 3-1 . win Over The Dodgers Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, he snapped Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak.
“Maybe that’s as good as I’ve seen it,” Braves manager Brian Snicker said. “He’s been good all year. He hasn’t had the results. But his stuff has been good all year. Tonight, he’s taking it to another level.”
Just as he did last year, when he started slow and then led the Majors by 1.74 ERA after the All-Star break. After helping to clinch a fourth consecutive NBA title with late-season gems in San Francisco and San Diego, he crowned the memorable postseason title by throwing six goalless innings in the Decisive Game 6 of the World Series.
“He’s a top-tier player in this league and I don’t say that lightly,” said Braves catcher. Travis Darnowho gave the Braves an early lead with a solo shot in the second half from Walker Buehler.
Fried proved perfect through five rounds, hit the bottom line through six, and ended up only allowing two strokes on seven goal-free rounds against a solid lineup of the Dodgers. The left-hander has now completed no fewer than seven point-free innings in three of his past six starts dating back to last year.
This was the second time the Southern California native allowed two hits or fewer in at least seven rounds without a goal.
“He’s got really good stuff,” said Dodgers player Chris Taylor. “We have a lot of experience with him. He’s got this good fast life throwing that slide away from her. Tonight, he was actually working on changing it too, which made it difficult, especially because that kind of pitch goes away from you where everything else comes from Yes fit.”
This memorable masterpiece was made by the fact that it came at Dodger Stadium, a place he frequently visited during his childhood and a place where he struggled a lot during his big league career.
Fried entered this game 0-3 with a 5.55 ERA in five career starts, including post-season, at Dodger Stadium. The most recent was Game 5 of the NLCS last year, when the Dodgers flagged him for five runs in just 4 2/3 innings.
“It was nice to have a good one here,” Fred said, “I’ve had some rough stuff.” “Just to win, that was my goal today.”
Fried retired from his first 15 hits before seeing the end of his perfect match with Hanser Alberto’s song in sixth place. Alberto’s sunken liner came off the bat at 98.4 mph and fell in front of the right player Eddie Rosario.
Dribbling two-way exit Tria Turner in the seventh inning captured the only other hit that Fried conceded. The single came off the bat at 60.3 mph and was caught by a fried dive, who made an unsuccessful attempt to flip the ball off his gauntlet to the first baseman Matt Olson. The left-handed Atlanta then finished his 93-court effort with a four-court stroke of Justin Turner.
“This is the first time I’ve seen him in all five [pitches] Darno said. “He was throwing 97 [mph with his four-seam], the cutter would break his leg, sometimes two feet. He was throwing submersibles at 95 miles per hour. You have to respect that too. Then he was throwing change today. It was fun.”
Fried was definitely more fun than he had been during the production of 5.73 ERA in his first two debuts. But this statistic was simply the product of a misleadingly small sample. According to Statcast, through his first two runs, he had 2.88 expected afternoonwhich represents the quantity and quality of communication.
During his Tuesday night outing, Fried succumbed to an average exit speed of 84.3 mph. The only shooter to give up at a lower rate is Reds’ Nick Ludlow (80.3 mph). But it should be noted that Ludlow has only started twice.
“In the first two games, I felt like I was throwing the ball really well,” Fred said. “There were some balls that didn’t find the glove. Tonight, we put in some really great plays and the ball did find the glove.”
The rescue of the Fried team was close to the Dodgers a long time ago Kenley JanssenWho worked in the ninth game against his previous team. Jansen retired from the team at 12 pitches, prompting former Braves star Freddy Freeman to come out to finish it.
