Mattia Roach finished her film “Danger!” Effect. You will see it live on.

Do you get a lot of appreciation on the streets?

I wasn’t home the whole time the games were being broadcast so I didn’t watch any of them with my parents in Nova Scotia. We drove to Cape Breton to see my grandparents yesterday and back to Halifax today. My mom and I stopped at this roadside restaurant. I was wearing a KN95 mask and one of the restaurant workers was like, “I recognize you by your earrings.” I swear it was like, 10 women came out of the kitchen, like clowns getting out of a clown car. They kept coming out to say hello.

How would you describe your personal style?

How can I describe it that can be printed in The Times… I’ll say it like this: I wear a lesbian. I saw a lot of tweets after my debut where I didn’t speak publicly, like, about my orientation or identity from people who were gay, like: We can say.

I definitely dress more masculine. I either wear completely neutral tones, or, if I were to wear something bright, it would be really flashy and loud. Even when I go to an event, I want to be comfortable.

If you see me during the summer, I’m one of those people who attacks Old Navy for all the horrible printed shirts I can find or goes to thrift stores for all the great Hawaiian dad shirts.

When you were thinking about your appearance on the show, what went through your mind?

I started digging the rabbit out a bit before the show. I realized that there is a file Twitter accountThat talks about what people wear on the show.

I was like, OK, I want to make sure I’m wearing something that I feel like I look good in. I was more concerned about feeling comfortable with what I was wearing.