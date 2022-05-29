Matthew Morrison wears shoes from “So You Think You Can Dance” to break protocols

So you think you can find out why Matthew Morrison Looking for a new job?

Glee recently joined Fox’s “So You Think You Dance” reality dance competition series as a judge for the recently launched 17th season alongside Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Jojo Siwa.

But just over a week after the premiere, the Tony-nominated Broadway star is two steps closer to breaking out after violating “competitive production protocols.”

In a statement released Friday, Morrison said: diverse. “It is therefore with my deepest regret to inform you that I am leaving the show. After filming the test rounds for the show and completing the selection of 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, which prevented me from judging the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching by all of you as I know it will be one of the best seasons yet.”

The nature of the Morrison protocol breach was not disclosed, but an unnamed source said us weeklywho first broke the news, said the case was a “minor infraction.”

The actor will continue to appear in four upcoming episodes through mid-June, as early rounds in the competition are scheduled.

A replacement for Morrison is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. A Fox representative said the network will “soon be announcing a new verdict for the next wave of the contest beginning June 15 featuring the top 12 members of Vote America,” according to Us Weekly.

Morrison was named as a new judge for "So You Think You Dance" in April after the network chose to reform the series after a two-year hiatus related to the COVID virus. The actor was brought in to replace the original judges on the long-running show Nigel Letgo and Mary Murphy, who were not asked to return. However, Cat Daily remained the host of the show.