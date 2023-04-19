Matthäus said that Szoboslai was not able to sign for a bigger club

Germany’s former Ballon d’Or winner and Hungarian national team manager Lothar Matthäus also spoke highly of Zsolt Lőw and Pál Dárdai to M4 Sport, and Hungarian national football team president Dominik Szoboszlai was also mentioned. , according to him, is currently in a good place in Leipzig.

According to Matthäus, Szoboszlai still needs to prove himself if he wants to move to a bigger club

The Bayern legend said ahead of Wednesday night’s Bayern Munich-Manchester City Champions League quarter-final second leg that just as Hungarian football is capable of miracles, the Bavarians can progress despite a 3-0 first leg.

“There is always a chance. We saw the Hungarian national team in the League of Nations, which managed to win 4-0 in England. Munich needed a result like this today. But City are the best team in the world at the moment. An early goal is the key to victory.”

Matthäus spoke positively of Bayer’s second coach Zsolt Lőw and Hertha’s old-new head coach Paul Dárdai.

“Duchel and Löw coached at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Munich have too many superstars to manage, but they know what to do.”

“I was happy with Dardai’s appointment. He knows the club, the players, the youth team and football very well and he loves Hertha. I think the club management made a good decision when they chose him to keep the team in the Bundesliga.”

The national team captain’s opinion of Leipzig’s midfielder Dominik Soboslai is that he needs to step up to take more serious action.

“For now, he has to excel in Leipzig. I saw how good he was against Hertha, he was the best player in the second half. But he has to prove himself against Bayern or Dortmund, as well as in the Champions League. Maybe that’s missing a bit. He has a couple more years in Leipzig. Years have to pass and then he can go to a big club.”