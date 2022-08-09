Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot due to a foul ball amid the renewed season with the New York Yankees

Seattle – Matt CarpenterThe dream comeback season with the New York Yankees may have come to an end as early as Monday night.

Carpenter, 36, broke his left foot when he missed an 89-mph slide from the start of the Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert In the first half. It will be out indefinitely.

Swinging in pain, Carpenter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone but ended up hitting and hitting the next court. He said he knows something is wrong but thinks he can finish the race and lead a run.

“When I went to swing on the next pitch, as soon as I started planting and spinning on that back foot, my lower body exploded and I wasn’t able to,” Carpenter explained. “Fortunately, probably the best thing that happened was to swing and miss – because if I hit him and had to run, I would probably have made it worse. But I knew it wasn’t good.”

Carpenter, who was wearing protective boots for the Yankees after the game, said he hopes to only miss a month. But no timetable will be set until he sees a podiatrist.

“I don’t want to say a number because I just don’t know, but I hope the situation is where I can come back in mid-September and can contribute to an extended race, so we’ll see,” Carpenter said. I mean, that’s my mentality that I’m going back. ”

Boone said he immediately realized something was wrong and realized a change was necessary when he checked out Carpenter at the club between innings.

Boone said, “I knew he was good. That’s why I got out there at first. And I was like the way he was moving, I’m like, It’s not good.”

Tim Lucastro He replaced Carpenter in DH in the third inning. The Yankees went on to beat the Mariners 9-4, surpassing their worst losing streak in five straight games.

“I have no doubts about it [Carpenter] He’ll still affect this team even while he’s getting hurt,” the Yankees starter said Jameson Telon, who threw seven games to win. “He came here right away and made an impact on a lot of people. He’s not afraid to talk to the shooters. He’s not afraid to give honest feedback. He’s one of the best players I’ve been around and played with, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way back and makes an impact.” ‘

Carpenter, the frontrunner for MLS Player of the Year, hits 0.305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 128 New York players this season, and has made it to the base on 27 of his 35 runs. Last month, he hit 356 in 73 strokes at bat.

All of this came after he netted seven games in 418 home games over the previous two seasons.

The Texas native signed with the Yankees in May after being released by the Rangers, who spent the first month and a half of the season toiling at Triple-A.

Since debuting with the Yankees on May 26, Carpenter has 0.727 lag, the best in the MLB during that time (minimum 100 plate appearances). New York’s run averaged 6.5 runs per game with Carpenter in the lineup and 4.8 runs without him.

player OPS Matt Carpenter 1.138 Aaron Judge 1.059 Jordan Alvarez 1.045 Paul Goldschmidt 1.029 – ESPN stats and info

“We will definitely miss him no matter how long it takes, but we hope we get some good news and the season never ends,” Josh Donaldson He said.

Carpenter entered Monday night’s game after an emotional streak against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team with which he spent the first 11 years of his career. Carpenter received a standing ovation long before his first hit and went 2 for 12 in the series in St. Louis.

This is the Yankees’ latest major injury. All star slugger Giancarlo Stanton and jugs Louis SeverinoAnd the Michael King And the Miguel Castro They all fell in agony last month, and they haven’t come back.

King will miss the rest of the season with his broken right elbow, while Severino (right latitude strain) and Castro (right shoulder strain) are also on the 60-day injured list. Stanton on IL day 10, retrospective to July 24, due to left Achilles tendinitis.

New York has the best AL record at 71-39 and leads AL East with 10 games.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.