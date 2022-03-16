March 16, 2022

Massive earthquake shakes northeastern coast of Japan, Fukushima alert issued

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shakes the northeastern coast of Japan at a depth of 60 kilometers on Wednesday. Authorities have ordered a tsunami in Fukushima prefecture, Miyagi prefecture, NHK Japan’s public service television reported.

Accordingly, one meter high waves can be expected, with a red alert being issued for the Fukushima area, a red alarm in the northern and southern parts of Miyagi and an orange alarm in the central part. . Yellow alerts have been issued in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Nicata, Yamagata and Iwate provinces. The NHK is aware that 20-centimeter waves have already hit the coast.

According to the operator of the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), it is not yet known whether the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was damaged by the quake.

No casualties or property damage were reported.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. In the geographical area of ​​Canto, which includes the capital, TEPCO is a power supply company, leaving 2.09 million people without electricity.

Japanese Air Force, he writes AP U.S. News Agency – fighter jets fired from Hiakuri air base in Ibaraki Prefecture, from which damage can be assessed from a height, and the regional railway company announced that it will suspend train traffic for the duration of the safety investigation. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has promised that authorities will do everything they can to get rescue teams to where they need to go quickly, and asked everyone to save their lives first.

A magnitude 9.0 earthquake shakes the northeast coast of Japan on March 11, 2011 and is followed by a tsunami damaging the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The tsunami killed at least 18,500 people and displaced more than 160,000 due to damage to the Fukushima-1 power plant and the threat of nuclear radiation.

