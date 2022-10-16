Massive demonstration in Paris: Mélenchon addresses protesters from a truck, making a big announcement

According to the event, an independent counting system commissioned by the police and French media, around 30,000 people took part in the movement, according to the organizers 140,000.

This great collaboration that we are starting now with this march is a huge success

– Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the opposition far-left Disobedience France, addresses protesters from a truck in the middle of the crowd.

He announced the formation of a “New People’s Front” which he said would soon take power in the country.

Recent Nobel laureate French writer and party member Anne Ernaux marched at the head of the march.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon indicated that although the unions did not want to participate in the demonstration, they supported the general strike on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by left-wing unions in the public sector and state transport corporations demanding a salary hike in line with the current 6 percent inflation.

Leaders of moderate left parties also appeared in the march.

The message is simple: we want a fair distribution of profits

– said Oliver Faure, General Secretary of the Socialist Party.

The march moved from the Place de la Nation to the Place de la Bastille, but black-clad anti-capitalist anarchists appeared near the movement, breaking shop windows and vandalizing a bank branch. Later, after they started hurling objects at the police, they dispersed them by firing tear gas shells.

Former government spokesman Budget Minister Gabriel Attal has strongly criticized the march, which he says is in favor of those holding the country under siege.

The member of the government referred to the workers of oil industry giant TotalEnergies, who are on strike for the third week demanding higher wages, causing supply problems at filling stations.

On Thursday, TotalEnergies management, under pressure from the government, sat down with union representatives for the first time since the strike began on September 27. On Friday morning, the company’s majority unions – CFDT and CFE-CGC – announced that an agreement had been reached on a 7 percent inflation-tracked wage increase from November and an extraordinary bonus of 3 to 6 thousand. Euros for all employees.

However, CGT – which demanded a 10 per cent pay rise, 7 per cent inflation and 3 per cent fair distribution of the 10.6 billion euro profit the company booked in the first half of the year – rose from the negotiating table. night and did not sign the contract.

Supplies improved somewhat after earlier protesting workers at U.S. oil giant Esso-ExxonMobil went to work, but on Saturday, 27 percent of gas stations were still short of at least one fuel and 40 percent of gas, according to government data. There were supply problems at the stations in Paris.

On Sunday, Gabriel Attal said it was “unacceptable” for the CGT blockade to continue despite a majority accepting the administration’s pay rise offer.

This is not an ordinary strike and the right to strike has its limitations

– Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, president of MEDEF, the most important employers’ organization, says that 150 people are being held hostage in France by oil refineries. According to him, CGT members should be officially obliged to seek employment at TotalEnergies.

The CGT has indicated that it intends to continue the strike at least until Tuesday, until a general national strike is declared jointly with several unions (FO, Solidaires and FSU). However, according to reform unions, a general strike is not a solution to inflationary problems and, in their opinion, wage increases should be negotiated individually with employers.

