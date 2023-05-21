Massachusetts dad pays $21,000 for last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift

entertainment

The Massachusetts dad said this week he was forced to spend $21,000 on four tickets to a wedding Taylor Swift partyyet the ones he bought from StubHub last year for his daughter as a Christmas gift never arrived, according to a report.

Anthony Silva said WCVB-TV He originally spent about $1,800 on the four tickets last November on StubHub, a ticketing site, but the ducats were never delivered, and the company told him replacement seats were not available.

“this is not true ,” Silva told the station, Adding that he decided to shell out $21,000 on another distributor site for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer on Saturday that shows his daughter and her friends have their hearts set on Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

He said that while StubHub plans to refund original purchases, he doesn’t think distributors should wait “until the day before tickets are sent out”.

The father, who even got a limo for the special occasion, added that he made a joke to his daughter and his friends this week after he got tickets, telling them he couldn’t get new tickets, “And the look on their faces I never wanted to see again. It was tough.” , It was tough. One girl, I won’t tell you who has a trembling lip.”





His daughter Katelyn Silva, 19, told the station she was “very angry” and “frustrated” about the ticket incident “because I’ve been looking forward to this for nine months.”

She said when she found out they had seats, she started jumping at her parents, thanking them.

Her friend Alyssa Kamara said she was “preparing to cry” until she found out Silva had “better tickets” for her.

“I was so excited. I was freaking out!” she added.





Katelyn Silva (R) and her friends were able to attend the concert, thanks to her dad’s hefty spending. Instagram

Silva said the higher price paid for better seats but “Of course, as you can see, it sets me back a bit, and I think for no reason other than incompetence through the third party or StubHub.”

Tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour have been hard to come by, and a failed pre-show on Ticketmaster last year highlighted their popularity and problems with ticketing sites.

Ticketmaster ended their public sale of the tour last November, due to ‘Extraordinarily high demand’ Tickets are listed on resale sites at exorbitant prices.





Silva paid $21,000 on another seller’s site for Swift’s Saturday show, showing that his daughter and her friends have their hearts set on Gillette’s court. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

The Ticketmaster fiasco prompted lawsuits from fans and a congressional hearing.

In Massachusetts, enter the lawmakers “Taylor Swift Bell” With the aim of making online ticket sales more transparent.





