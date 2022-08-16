Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered app is banned for mod that replaces LGBT flags

Moder for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered He drew attention to his technique of replacing LGBT flags in the game with American flags.

Soon after the “non-Newtonian New York” model was published, it began to be noticed and soon after was withdrawn from Modify Nexus.

maker Spider-Man Remastered The mod has also been banned from Nexus Mods, with a representative from the mod portal making sure User and mod have been removed and banned because they are “no longer welcome on Nexus”.

As with anything like this, once the mod got published and got users – it has been rehosted many times since then not only in a huge mod community like Nexus Mods.

User responses to the mod itself and its quick removal from “Based On” varied to some being annoyed that the mod existed in the first place – of course some were annoyed that the mod was withdrawn as well.

Regardless, the whole debacle once again raises controversy over not just the owner’s right to a product he owns, not to mention freedom of speech. Does such an amendment that replaces one flag with another fall within protected speech?

Some would say that Nexus Mods is a likable entity and therefore can do whatever they want with the content and users on their website. This same logic can be applied to game publishers and developers – who can now legally revoke your access to a digital game you legally own, for a variety of reasons.

