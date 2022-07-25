Marvel reveals MCU Phase 5 schedule, gives Phase 1 details

The next two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Fully revealed in San Diego Comic Con On Saturday, with some tantalizing hints about what lies behind it. Phase 5 of the MCU begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. It will be followed by Disney Plus Secret Invasion in Spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 views on May 5, 2023.

Echo and Season 2 of Loki will hit Disney Plus in the summer of 2023, with The Marvels hitting theaters on July 28, 2023.

Ironheart comes to streaming service in Fall 2023, Blade arrives in theaters November 3, 2023, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus in Winter 2023 or 2024.

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters May 3, 2024, Daredevil: Born Again appears at Disney Plus in the spring of 2024, and Thunderbolts will finish Phase 5 when it hits theaters July 26, 2024.

Marvel also gave us the first details about Stage 6 movieswhich will include the Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024, Avengers: Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025. It was revealed that stages 4, 5 and 6 will be known collectively as the multiverse saga, Reflection Epic Infinity Phases 1, 2 and 3. It looks like Conqueror Kang He will be the main villain of this era.

Fans are especially excited about the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, given the popularity of Netflix show And his brief appearance in the ego Spider-Man: There’s no way home. Born again I will see him in the face Vincent DonofrioWilson Fisk (who appeared in hook) again, and run 18 loops.

Daredevil also appears – in costume – in New trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Lawwhich launches on Disney Plus on August 17. That and the Black Panther: Forever Wakanda, too Got a Comic-Con trailer Ahead of its theatrical release on November 11, it will mark the end of Phase 4.

On Friday, Marvel revealed a bunch of animated series coming to Disney Plus over the next few years. What if…? season 2And the marvel zombies And the Spider-Man: Year One She is apparently part of the MCU code, while X-Men 97 And the I grew up It is set apparently separate continuity.

