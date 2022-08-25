August 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Marvel at the largest image of the James Webb Space Telescope to date

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
A section of the Epoch 1 mosaic, with a pair of interacting spiral galaxies visible in the bottom left corner, also with a white spot indicating possibly the first supernova captured by JWST.

The wonders of deep space have never looked like this.

A team of scientists working with data from the US space agency (NASA) has released a massive set of images from NASA James Webb Space Telescope. photo from Early Cosmic Evolution Scientific Publication Survey (CEERS) (Opens in a new tab) The collaboration is a mosaic of 690 individual frames captured with JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

This first water map of Mars could help NASA choose where to land

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Galileo manuscript: Manuscript in university library believed to be forgery by Galileo, University of Michigan says

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Hear the painful sounds of a black hole

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

US stock futures flat after Dow, S&P 500 break three-day slide

50 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Leaving Cat As Season Three On HBO

57 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Marvel at the largest image of the James Webb Space Telescope to date

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

A new video clip shows Camaro Usman’s immediate reaction behind the scenes after the stunning loss to Leon Edwards

1 hour ago Emet