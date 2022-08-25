Marvel at the largest image of the James Webb Space Telescope to date

The wonders of deep space have never looked like this.

A team of scientists working with data from the US space agency (NASA) has released a massive set of images from NASA James Webb Space Telescope. photo from Early Cosmic Evolution Scientific Publication Survey (CEERS) (Opens in a new tab) The collaboration is a mosaic of 690 individual frames captured with JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

Epoch 1, as it is known, shows distant galaxies switching their light from visible to infrared light as they journey through time and space, capturing a series of curiosities that undoubtedly inspire further study.

A CEERS press release notes that “Epoch 1 covers less than half of our total survey area in the sky,” adding that “the images have already led to new discoveries and an abundance that is unexpected, but not unwelcome, never seen before.” galaxies. “

These include a Highly redshifted object The Maisie Galaxy is named after the daughter of project leader Stephen Finkelstein – which may be one of the oldest galaxies ever observed, emerging less than 400 million years in history. the great explosion.

Other wonders observed by the CEERS team are an arc of smaller galaxies near a bright galaxy, interacting spiral galaxies, and Supernova Red galaxies are collected.

The image can be explored in CEERS . project pages (Opens in a new tab)Medium and high precision. However, the collaboration recommends that you do this on a desktop or laptop computer instead of your phone, because this file is quite large (262MB).

There is still a lot to come from CEERS. Team member Rebecca Larson, astrophysicist and National Science Foundation fellow, He said on Twitter (Opens in a new tab) That collaboration is still less than halfway through the full survey, which is designed to test extragalactic surveys even while the JWST is making other observations.

“Our data has already led to new discoveries and an unexpected, but unwelcome, abundance of galaxies that have never been seen before,” Larson wrote.