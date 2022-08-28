Marvel and Tomb Raider Games Prices Dropped to $0.70 During a Huge Sale

There’s a surprise sale this weekend that’s rolling out to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms (via Steam), and if you’ve got the Tomb Raider or Marvel game you’ve been up to, you might be able to grab it and more at exceptionally low prices. The sale includes both of these perks as well as many other games such as the Deus Ex games and includes titles such as Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyAnd the Shadow of the Tomb Raider In addition to the more expensive game versions.

Square Enix, for those who might have missed the newsIt recently sold its western studios including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal. It was acquired by the Embracer Group as well as the games they were working on including the live service marvel avengers this game Still getting new content. Now that it’s a file Acquisition completedSquare Enix appears to be looking to unload its remaining inventory of games like those in the Marvel series and Tomb Raider.

As such, these games are really cheap at the moment. Like, under $1 is cheap. Classic Tomb Raider games Such as Tomb Raider: Underworld And the Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness Less than a dollar right now which people don’t admit, but you can even get Tomb Raider group On Steam it is $20.20 while the regular price is $201.99.

The same types of deals can be found when looking at Marvel games as well. Unfortunately for those who don’t already have the game, it seems that both Copies of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It’s already pinned down to see how no matter what platform or game version you choose, the only option is to be put on hold. Marvel’s Avengers is still in stock Depending on the platform and version you are looking for, and if you are a collector you may not care much about the game but like the collectibles that come with Greater Earth EditionThis one is for sale, too. It usually costs $149.99 and retails for $15.

As others have found out, some of these purchases are for physical versions of the games which means Square Enix may get you shipping costs even if the initial prices are exceptionally low. That’s probably why pretty much all Steam purchases are now eliminated, but those looking for a deal can still browse through the links above to see what’s left.