Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Moon Venus’ Confirmed For Cannes – Deadline

The Cannes Film Festival confirmed this morning that the Martin Scorsese film Moonflower Killers It will have its world premiere on the Croisette on Saturday May 20th at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Apple Fee has long been considered a potential Cannes contender (we first broke news last summer that this was the film’s potential route, followed by a theatrical release). The pic will run in the official selection but it’s not yet clear if it will play in competition – that will become clear at the festival’s press conference in mid-April.

Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Kara Jade Myers, Jana Collins, Jillian Dion, Tanto Cardinal and more will be hopping on the red carpet.

Based on David Grann’s bestselling book written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, Moonflower Killers The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial killings of members of the oil-rich nation’s Osage, a series of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror”.

the killers It will be released for the first time exclusively in theaters, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6 and widely on Friday, October 20, in the United States. The French version is scheduled for October 18, 2023. Then it will be broadcast globally on Apple TV +. As we reported earlier this week, the film will need to respect France’s strict chronology rules.

Scorsese won the Palme d’Or in 1976 taxi driverthat was submitted to the competition. He subsequently returned to the official selection on a regular basis and won the award for Best Director for After hoursafter 10 years of success taxi driver. In 1998, he was the chairman of the jury that presented the Palme d’Or to Greek director Theo Angelopoulos for eternity and day.

