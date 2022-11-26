Martin Scorsese, The King of Comedy.

Years ago, he was a Tumblr user Post a photo From a “fake” shoe bought online, with a bizarre sticker that read, “The greatest mafia movie ever made. Martin Scorsese presents Goncharoff. Produced by Domenico Procacci. Matteo film JWHJ0715. About the Neapolitan mafia.”

Scorsese has directed other mafia movies, like “The Irishman” and “Goodfellas” — but not 1973’s “Goncharov.”

Or so everyone thought. The Oscar winner finally endorsed the popular online Mafia casual masterpiece this week.

You may not have heard of “Goncharov”, but it has a file a postera SongAnd the Companion video game.

It even has the tagline: “The greatest mafia(n) movie ever made.” Among the all-stars’ dream are Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Sybil Shepard, Gene Hackman, and Harvey Keitel.

Martin Scorsese addresses the audience on October 13 during the screening of “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” as part of the 60th New York Film Festival. Getty Images for FLC

The film turned unforgettable gold when the poster image of the mysterious shoe was re-recorded in 2020 with the caption, “This fool hasn’t seen Goncharov.”

The official Tumblr account even addressed the popularity of the movie in a tweet Early this week: “Goncharov was inexplicably ahead [its] Time and his contribution to cinema is remarkable. Film rarely tells so many diverse, interconnected stories. It’s hard to imagine that so few people have seen it.”

stories in The New York Times And the Watchman Follow. Forbes speculated The unusual shoe mark may have misspelled “Gomorrah,” the 2008 Italian drama about the Neapolitan mafia, directed by Mathieu Jaron. Scorsese’s name was used in marketing materials at the time.

The discussion of “Goncharov” has reached such a fever pitch that Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, Take up the movie Friday on TikTok. The 23-year-old said she sent her father a Times article about the social media phenomenon, asking if he had seen it.

Yes. Scorsese replied, apparently jokingly.

Scorsese’s recent credits include “Crisis of Personality: One Night Only,” “The Eternal Daughter,” “The Last of the Movie Stars,” “Theodore Roosevelt” and “Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel.”

… and maybe re-release “Goncharov?”