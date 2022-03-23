March 23, 2022

Mars Helicopter Creativity Flying on the 22nd Journey to the Red Planet

NASA’s Mars Helicopter cleverness She did so again, successfully flying her 22nd flight to the Red Planet.

The 4-pound (1.8 kg) dex stayed high for 101.4 seconds and reached a maximum height of 33 feet (10 meters) during a sortie on Sunday (March 20), according to Monday (March 21). Tweet from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which operates the Ingenuity mission.

