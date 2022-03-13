Markev Morris is back at the Heat, 4 months after Nikola Jokic’s injury

Markev Morris is back from what has somehow become one of the most controversial injuries in the NBA.

The Miami Heat striker made his first game since November 8 on Saturday, playing 17 minutes and scoring six points. He played several minutes along the near fourth quarter, as the Heat eventually lost 113-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a long wait for Morris, who was hit hard by a game with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. The injury happened when Morris fouled Jokic hard, only to happen Djokic turns towards him with his back turning as he walks away. Let’s just say fans, And brothers of both playersThey had disagreements about who was more at fault.

NBA Djokic was suspended for one match due to the accidentMorris, who was also fined, apparently paid the heaviest price.

Morris was not initially thought to be seriously injured, but eventually it turned out that something was wrong, especially in light of the neck injury Morris sustained in 2019. Morris He took a general shot at Jokic in January after missing 30 matches It remained on the sidelines for months.

by February, He was afraid that Morris would be out of season, where The Heat was reportedly uneasy about letting him play. for every Miami HeraldThe Heat asked the NBA to rate Morris’ readiness to play via the Play Fitness Board, a group of three doctors selected by the league, the players’ union and an independent source.

The commission absolved Miami of responsibility in the case of Morris, who was training and paid to play, and suffered another neck injury.

With the injury finally behind him, Morris told the Herald that he would like to move from Jokic:

“For the first two weeks, I probably didn’t sleep because of what happened to me and my inability to control the situation,” Morris said. “One of the first times in my life I couldn’t control something. I got over it. It took me a while. My grandfather called me a few times and told me to move on. That’s what I did.”

The story continues

Of course, he still had a few words to choose from when asked if Jokic called him:

“[Expletive] No, I don’t want to hear from him, said Maurice.