Markets and New Year’s holidays

markets in United State Will stop on Monday to celebrate the New Year holidays.

Investors and traders will take a break after a brutal 2022 in the markets.

There will be no trading in stocks or treasury bonds such as Stock and bond markets will close.

Futures markets in equities, metals and energy will also be closed.

S&P 500 WRAPS Worst Year Since 2008

Futures contracts will start trading again on Monday at 6 PM ET.

US stocks closed lower On Friday, it wraps up the worst year for stocks since 2008 as investors grapple with soaring inflation and a recession that could deepen in 2023.

The S&P 500 fell 9.78 points, or 0.3%, to close at 3,839.50. The index recorded a loss of 5.9% for the month of December.

The Dow Jones fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to close at 33,147.25 points. The Nasdaq index fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48 points.

Technical stocks are gaining a bit of a ‘seasonal pattern’, and investors are pinning their hopes on January

2022 returns:

Nasdaq Composite: -33%

S&P 500: -19%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.8%

S&P ENERGY SECTOR RECORDS 2022 PERFORMANCE ‘BUILDED ON THE FALL OF OTHERS’

Oil is closed Friday About $80, about $5 higher than it was at the beginning of the year. However, oil jumped above $120, helping energy stocks make the only gains among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500, up 59%.

Consumer discretionary and telecom services further afield, fell by about 37% and 40%, respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.