January 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Markets and New Year’s holidays

Izer 9 mins ago 2 min read

Janie Montgomery Scott Chief Investment Strategist Marc Luchini shares his insights into the market outlook through 2023 on Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.

markets in United State Will stop on Monday to celebrate the New Year holidays.

Investors and traders will take a break after a brutal 2022 in the markets.

There will be no trading in stocks or treasury bonds such as Stock and bond markets will close.

Futures markets in equities, metals and energy will also be closed.

S&P 500 WRAPS Worst Year Since 2008

Wall Street, where the New York Stock Exchange is located, is in the center of New York City. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/AP Newsroom)

Futures contracts will start trading again on Monday at 6 PM ET.

US stocks closed lower On Friday, it wraps up the worst year for stocks since 2008 as investors grapple with soaring inflation and a recession that could deepen in 2023.

tape protection the last changes changes %
Me: DJI Dow Jones averages 33,147.25 -73.55 -0.22%
SP500 Standard & Poor’s 500 3839.5 -9.78 -0.25%
Me: COMP Nasdaq Composite Index 10466.481665 -11.61 -0.11%

The S&P 500 fell 9.78 points, or 0.3%, to close at 3,839.50. The index recorded a loss of 5.9% for the month of December.

The Dow Jones fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to close at 33,147.25 points. The Nasdaq index fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48 points.

Trader on the New York Stock Exchange

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/AP Newsroom)

Technical stocks are gaining a bit of a ‘seasonal pattern’, and investors are pinning their hopes on January

2022 returns:

Nasdaq Composite: -33%

S&P 500: -19%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.8%

Oil wells at sunset

Silhouette of working oil pumps (iStock/iStock)

S&P ENERGY SECTOR RECORDS 2022 PERFORMANCE ‘BUILDED ON THE FALL OF OTHERS’

Oil is closed Friday About $80, about $5 higher than it was at the beginning of the year. However, oil jumped above $120, helping energy stocks make the only gains among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500, up 59%.

Consumer discretionary and telecom services further afield, fell by about 37% and 40%, respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See also  Dow futures: Market rally tops key level

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Here’s how soon it will happen

8 hours ago Izer
7 min read

The United States pours money in tranches, but even high spending has limits

16 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Twitter sued after Elon Musk failed to pay rent for its San Francisco offices

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

5 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Markets and New Year’s holidays

9 mins ago Izer
6 min read

The moon does not have a global positioning system (GPS). NASA and the European Space Agency are trying to fix that.

17 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Kenny Pickett leads the Steelers’ comeback yet again to keep the playoffs in sight

18 mins ago Emet