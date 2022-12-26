December 26, 2022

Markets and Christmas holidays

FOX Business host Charles Payne offers insight into the volatility of the stock market on “Making Money.”

Markets in the United States will be off Monday to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

There will be no trading in stocks or treasury bonds such as Stock and bond markets will close.

Futures markets in equities, metals and energy will also be closed.

Futures contracts will start trading again on Monday at 6 PM ET.

Wall Street at Christmas (FBN/Fox News)

Wall Street is over With broad gains for stocks on Friday, but they were not enough to keep the main indices from a third consecutive weekly loss.

tape protection the last changes changes %
Me: DJI Dow Jones averages 33,203.93 +176.44 +0.53%
SP500 Standard & Poor’s 500 3844.82 +22.43 +0.59%
Me: COMP Nasdaq Composite Index 10497.862896 +21.74 +0.21%

The S&P 500 reversed a loss of 0.7%, to close up 0.6%. With one week left to trade in 2022, the benchmark is down 19.3% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%.

Woman in a grocery store

A person shops at a supermarket in New York City on December 14, 2022. (Aoki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images)

A report from the Commerce Department showed that US consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation slowed further.

personal consumption expenditures (PCE) The price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.1% last month after rising 0.4% in October.

A benchmark survey showed that US consumers expect price pressures to ease significantly next year, with one-year inflation expectations falling to an 18-month low in December.

