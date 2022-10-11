Mark Zuckerberg introduces the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro VR Glasses

dead Executive Director Mark Zuckerberg He said on Tuesday that his company’s latest virtual reality headset, called the Meta Quest Pro, will cost $1,500 and start shipping on October 25.

Zuckerberg debuted the device at the Meta Connect conference, geared toward virtual and augmented reality developers.

The new headset costs $1,100 more than the Meta Quest 2 and contains new technologies such as the advanced Snapdragon mobile computer chip, which was developed using Qualcomm which helps the device to produce more advanced graphics.

Quest Pro also has improved touchscreen controllers that have sensors built in, allowing for better hand tracking, and new lenses for improved reading experiences.