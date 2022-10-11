October 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Mark Zuckerberg introduces the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro VR Glasses

dead Executive Director Mark Zuckerberg He said on Tuesday that his company’s latest virtual reality headset, called the Meta Quest Pro, will cost $1,500 and start shipping on October 25.

Zuckerberg debuted the device at the Meta Connect conference, geared toward virtual and augmented reality developers.

The new headset costs $1,100 more than the Meta Quest 2 and contains new technologies such as the advanced Snapdragon mobile computer chip, which was developed using Qualcommwhich helps the device to produce more advanced graphics.

Quest Pro also has improved touchscreen controllers that have sensors built in, allowing for better hand tracking, and new lenses for improved reading experiences.

The new headset has some mixed reality features that can blend the elements of the virtual world and the physical world. Zuckerberg described it as an important feature in creating the metaverse, which refers to the digital worlds people can access via VR and AR headsets.

Microsoft Executive Director Satya Nadella He also appeared during the online event and discussed a partnership with Meta aimed at bringing some of his company’s work and collaboration apps to the Quest VR hardware.

Some of the Microsoft apps that people will be able to access with a Quest device include the team chat app, the Microsoft 365 suite of work software, and the company’s Xbox cloud gaming service.

“You will be able to play 2D games with your Xbox console displayed on a huge screen on the Quest,” Nadella said. “It’s early days, but we’re excited about what’s to come.”

Shares of Meta fell about 4.5% at midday to $127.85, confirming a muted response from investors about the new VR headset.

