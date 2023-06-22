Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk’s cage match challenge

After Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be “willing to have a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO responded by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption, “Send me the location.”

She confirmed that Zuckerberg’s post on his Instagram is actually not a joke, which means the ball is now in Musk’s court. “The story speaks for itself,” Mita spokeswoman Iska Sarek told me.

After publishing this story, Misk answered In two words: “Vegas Octagon.” He then tweeted, “I have this awesome move I call ‘The Walrus’, where I lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Zuckerberg posted this on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday. Screenshot: Edge

In terms of billionaire tech CEOs literally fighting each other, Musk vs. Zuckerberg will be about as good as it gets. Musk, 51, has the upper hand over Zuckerberg in terms of sheer physical size, and he does We talked about He was in “real street fights” when he was growing up in South Africa. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, 39, is an aspiring mixed martial arts fighter, and he really is the win Jiu-jitsu tournaments. He also claims to have Recently completed The Ultimate Murph Challenge Workout in Under 40 Minutes.

Regardless of who wins, I think we can all agree that a match between Musk and Zuckerberg is going to be one of the most entertaining fights ever. It must happen. Don’t hold back now, Musk.

Update June 21, 10:30 PM ET: Added response from Elon Musk.