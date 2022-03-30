Mariupol was destroyed after the Russian bombing

New photos of Mariupol confirm the devastation in A coastal city of strategic importance In the southeast of Ukraine after Weeks of Russian military bombing.
The Big Picture: Officials say thousands of people are still trapped in the besieged city, with Food, water and medicine in short supply. US State Department spokesman Ned said the price “Some of the most horrific accounts of what would constitute war crimes” by Putin’s forces “emerged from Mariupol”.
go deeper… Dashboard: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with more photos.
More Stories
Ukraine has offered neutrality in talks with Russia – what does that mean? | Ukraine
A top US general in Europe said there “may be” an intelligence gap in the US that has led the US to overestimate Russia’s capabilities.
Putin should think before asking for energy payments in rubles