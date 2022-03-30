Mariupol was destroyed after the Russian bombing

New photos of Mariupol confirm the devastation in A coastal city of strategic importance In the southeast of Ukraine after Weeks of Russian military bombing.

The Big Picture: Officials say thousands of people are still trapped in the besieged city, with Food, water and medicine in short supply. US State Department spokesman Ned said the price “Some of the most horrific accounts of what would constitute war crimes” by Putin’s forces “emerged from Mariupol”.

The scene on Mariupol Street under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A large crowd of people wait for food and supplies outside a grocery store in Mariupol on March 29. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

A school damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Downtown Mariupol shows severe damage in and near Mariupol Theater on March 29. The Russian word for “children” can still be seen outside the theater. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

A woman cooks a meal near an apartment in Mariupol that was damaged by shelling on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Residential buildings in Mariupol and houses destroyed by shelling on 29 March. Satellite Images: Maxar Technologies

Residents of Mariupol are trapped under the rubble from Russian military bombing on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mariupol apartment buildings on March 29 that were destroyed by Russian bombing. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

A room destroyed by Russian bombing of a house in Mariupol on March 2. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

go deeper… Dashboard: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with more photos.