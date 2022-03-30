March 30, 2022

Mariupol was destroyed after the Russian bombing

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read

New photos of Mariupol confirm the devastation in A coastal city of strategic importance In the southeast of Ukraine after Weeks of Russian military bombing.

The Big Picture: Officials say thousands of people are still trapped in the besieged city, with Food, water and medicine in short supply. US State Department spokesman Ned said the price “Some of the most horrific accounts of what would constitute war crimes” by Putin’s forces “emerged from Mariupol”.

A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29.
The scene on Mariupol Street under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A large crowd of people waiting for food and supplies outside the Mariupol grocery store.
A large crowd of people wait for food and supplies outside a grocery store in Mariupol on March 29. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
A view of the damaged school after the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29.
A school damaged by shelling in Mariupol on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Downtown Mariupol shows extensive damage in and near Mariupol Theater on March 29.
Downtown Mariupol shows severe damage in and near Mariupol Theater on March 29. The Russian word for “children” can still be seen outside the theater. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
Civilians cook food amid the rubble of a bombed-out apartment in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29.
A woman cooks a meal near an apartment in Mariupol that was damaged by shelling on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Residential buildings and houses destroyed by the bombing on March 29 in Mariupol.
Residential buildings in Mariupol and houses destroyed by shelling on 29 March. Satellite Images: Maxar Technologies
A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29.
Residents of Mariupol are trapped under the rubble from Russian military bombing on March 29. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Destruction of apartment buildings in Mariupol on March 29.
Mariupol apartment buildings on March 29 that were destroyed by Russian bombing. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under the control of the Russian army and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29.
A room destroyed by Russian bombing of a house in Mariupol on March 2. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with more photos.

