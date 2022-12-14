December 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Marissa looks wilder in her new gameplay revealed in Street Fighter 6

Ayhan 28 mins ago 1 min read
Marissa looks wilder in her new gameplay revealed in Street Fighter 6









It looks like Capcom plans to show off more gameplay for the recently revealed Street Fighter 6 characters almost every evening at the moment, considering we’ve already seen additional glimpses in DJ And the Manon.





This time around, Capcom just shared new footage of Marissa in action, which doesn’t hold back from the brutality at all.










As previously assumed, Capcom confirms that Marissa can hack an opponent’s Drive Impact by charging up some of her special moves, but more than that, the new gameplay shows that she’ll gain shields while a giant Gladius punch charges her as well.


It also features Overdrive’s version of another special which is a powerful overhead jumping punch that puts the opponent into a tailspin though the ride doesn’t stop there.


She is then immediately confirmed to have access to an OTG Super Art, presumably her Level 2, which picks Manon off the ground before slamming her hard again.


You can get a closer look at Marissa’s fist meeting Manon’s face in the new Street Fighter 6 screenshot below.






See also  Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii shares a brief update on the next main entry









Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Check out our PlayStation 2022 year-end recap if you dare

8 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Setup PC and character details

16 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

PS5 video games for $29.99 each (including Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank)

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

In the audio recording released by Hír TV, Tanítanek Movement member Bens Tordai did not speak.

6 mins ago Arzu
7 min read

Fed rate hike looms after market rally fails; Tesla stock is hitting new lows as Elon Musk admits

7 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The winner of The Voice Season 22 has been revealed

9 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Meteor shower: Mark your calendar for the strongest calendar for 2022

23 mins ago Izer