Marissa looks wilder in her new gameplay revealed in Street Fighter 6



















It looks like Capcom plans to show off more gameplay for the recently revealed Street Fighter 6 characters almost every evening at the moment, considering we’ve already seen additional glimpses in DJ And the Manon.











This time around, Capcom just shared new footage of Marissa in action, which doesn’t hold back from the brutality at all.





















As previously assumed, Capcom confirms that Marissa can hack an opponent’s Drive Impact by charging up some of her special moves, but more than that, the new gameplay shows that she’ll gain shields while a giant Gladius punch charges her as well.





It also features Overdrive’s version of another special which is a powerful overhead jumping punch that puts the opponent into a tailspin though the ride doesn’t stop there.





She is then immediately confirmed to have access to an OTG Super Art, presumably her Level 2, which picks Manon off the ground before slamming her hard again.





You can get a closer look at Marissa’s fist meeting Manon’s face in the new Street Fighter 6 screenshot below.







True to her heritage, Marissa is an imposing force who has no problem getting close to opponents. She can even break through an engine effect with a single hit from some of her supercharged special moves. Yes, he shrank from fear. She likes it. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5OQLd9vuRN – StreetFighter December 14, 2022



























