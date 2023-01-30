Marisa Abela Films Scene in Costume Asy Winehouse for Biopic

Amy bar Fans who got PO Marisa Abella In a CV outfit, he probably won’t be happy with this latest update, because it still looks a little… off.

TMZ obtained a photoshoot in London Sunday afternoon, where the actress was dressed as the late singer. As you probably know by now, Marissa was tapped to play Amy – but people on the internet are crying falsely, saying it’s a complete mistake.

Given the overwhelming amount of criticism early pics have been receiving in the past few weeks, you might have thought that the studio would make a tweak or two to Marissa’s makeup or something — but alas, as seen in these photos, they They move forward with what they got here.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of scene they were filming — but eyewitnesses told us it appeared Amy’s on-screen father, Eddie Marsan, was dropping her off into rehab. That would make sense… This movie focuses on Amy’s rise to fame in the early aughts, when she was still living in London. By then, she had already started abusing drugs, alcohol, and more.

The backlash over Marissa’s casting is likely to continue as the movie progresses into production – honestly, MA doesn’t sound like Amy…and while Amy Winehouse’s real dad says Not a problem At all, this will likely not please his die-hard fan base.

It’s a little weird that everyone is so mad about the fact that Marissa isn’t a dead ringer for Amy. In fact, Hollywood has gotten used to casting actors who don’t necessarily look like the iconic musicians to play them, especially recently. Austin Butler Excluded of course. See also Rosie O'Donnell casts a shadow over Elizabeth Hasselbeck's return to the show

Plus, you have to imagine that the producers – working on this with the blessing of the Amy estate – want to do legacy justice… so a little bit of confidence goes a long way with this sort of thing. As they say, it’s not always about the looks – but more importantly, the substance.

Bottom line… Marissa still has the power to wow everyone, so we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of the performance when Back to Black finally hits theaters.



