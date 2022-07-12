Marion Barber III, the former cowboy running backwards, died of heat stroke

Police in Frisco, Texas, said Monday that a third former NFL player, Marion Barber, died of heat stroke. He was 38 years old He was found dead in his Dallas apartment on June 1But the cause of death was not revealed. Barber was unresponsive when the police arrived for a welfare check. according to local reportsAnd the The thermostat in Barber’s apartment was set to 91 degrees when the police arrived. The coroner wrote in the autopsy report that Barber “was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions.”

Frisco police said the Collin County Coroner has ruled Barber’s death an accident.

“There has been a lot of talk and a lot of rumors about the cause of death,” Russell Flanigan, a close friend of Barber’s, said. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This can happen to anyone.”

In the fourth round of Minnesota State in 2005, Barber collected 4,780 fast yards and 53 touchdowns during a seven-year career. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005 to 2010 and finished his career with the Chicago Bears in 2011. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Barber had several legal issues after his NFL career ended. In 2014, the police reportedly took him to the hospital for a mental health assessment After an accident in Mansfield, Texas last year, former teammate Dez Bryant chirp A message of desperation for the way Barber’s life was “now” and added that the former linebacker was “frustrated and badly out”.

"Our hearts are saddened by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," Cowboys He said In a statement in June. "Marion was an old school, hard-nosed soccer player who ran with the will to win every time. He had a passion for the game and a love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts are with Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."