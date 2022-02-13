Mario Kart 8 players are having a big problem with the new downloadable content

When everyone thought Nintendo would announce Mario Kart 9 During this week’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo surprised Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite users by announcing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The “Booster Course Pass”, which is set to add 48 different remastered courses from the series segment across six waves, won’t end until the end of 2023. For this, Switch users need to either pay more than $24.99 or get a Nintendo Switch Online + Membership Package Expansion. As you can see from the title, not everyone was impressed by this.

Of course, many Mario Kart Fans were thrilled with the announcement, although there was plenty of disappointment about the lack of a new post. However, Booster Course Pass is not used Mario Kart 9 It’s not the only problem some Nintendo fans have with the news. If you think you’ve noticed that the visuals for new courses don’t look quite right, you’re not alone; Some Nintendo fans think the new courses have lowered the visuals.

“I don’t know if this will bother people but I feel it should be pointed out: the paths they add to it MK8 Deluxe They look completely different from the courses in the original game. Mario Kart Tour Application, how do you feel about it? “

I don’t know if this will bother people but I feel it should be noted: The tracks they add to MK8 Deluxe look completely different from the courses in the original game. Artstyle looks just like Mario Kart Tour app, how do you feel about it? pic.twitter.com/7iyvJr56zk – JOLLY J✨ (DynamoSuperX) February 9, 2022

“Finally someone else is talking about it. Sounds terrible. They are literally direct ports of unformatted models from Tour (a mobile game). Not a good look at all,” The response is read in agreement.

“Kinda is disappointing that they didn’t remake it for the Switch but just ported it from the mobile game,” Add another reply. “I mean 48 Tracks is still great but I hope they at least upgrade it visually.”

At press time, Nintendo hasn’t addressed any of these criticisms, and we don’t expect this to change for a number of reasons. However, if it does, we’ll make sure to update the story with everything Nintendo has to say. In the meantime, feel free to share your hot thoughts and opinions in the comments section or, alternatively, send me a message on Twitter MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen Please let me know there. What do you think of the new tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Even , Kotaku.