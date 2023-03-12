Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Version 2.3.0) Character balance and vehicle performance changes are revealed

participation in Nintendo Live on

Earlier this week, Nintendo released Wave 4 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch. The patch notes specifically mentioned how version 2.3.0 improved the performance of “certain characters and vehicle customizations” and now we know exactly what has been updated.

Here’s a summary of the Japanese site Mario Kart Blog (via Meester_Tweester on the Mario Kart subreddit) – explaining how most racers have increased their anti-gravity land, water, air and speed stats. Other characters, vehicles, and tires also have increased mini-turbo values.

Another thing to note is that the “timer bug” has been fixed in Time Trials, which makes the recordings more accurate.

You can view the original story for the patch notes in the link below. Version 2.3.0 Major content update as noted is Wave 4 DLC – including two new cups, eight tracks (including Yoshi’s Island), and the classic character Birdo, who originally appeared as a racer in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! on GameCube.

Interestingly, there are now five additional character selection menu slots, with Nintendo previously confirming that more racers from previous entries in the Mario Kart series will be returning.