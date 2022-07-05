Marina Vyazowska is the second woman to win the Fields Medal

However, Kepler could not prove this statement. No one else, until Thomas Hals, then at the University of Michigan, could, He succeeded in 1998 With a 250-page, controversial proof, With the help of a computer program.

Proving something similar to packing equal-sized spheres with dimensions higher than three has so far been impossible – with exceptions.

In 2016, I found d The answer is in eight dimensions, showing that the particularly symmetric filling structure known as E8 did the best it could, filling about a quarter of the volume. Within a week, she and four other mathematicians showed that a different arrangement known as a leech network was Best possible packing in 24 . dimensions. In high dimensions, the filled volume is not too full, the Leech 24-dimensional ball grid occupies about 0.2 percent of the volume.

What distinguishes the dimensions of eight and 24?

“I think that’s a mystery,” Dr. Vyazowska said. “Only in these dimensions do certain things happen that do not happen in other dimensions.”