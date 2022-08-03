Marilyn Monroe property defends Ana de Armas over biographical accent criticism | Ana de Armas

estate Marlin Monroe She defended Ana de Armas after criticizing her tone in her portrayal of Monroe in her upcoming autobiography.

Blonde, adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, covers Monroe’s rise to fame. It is directed by Andrew Dominic and will be released on Netflix on September 28.

When the movie’s trailer was released in late July, some viewers said they heard hints of de Armas’ Spanish accent in her rendition of the famous Monroe tune. De Armas was born in Cuba and worked in Spain before moving to Hollywood.

in an interview With the Times last year, de Armas spoke of the struggle to master the Monroe dialect, saying it took nine months of dialect training.

“It was a great torture, very stressful,” she said.

Mark Rosen, head of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Monroe estate, defended the casting.

“Marilyn Monroe is a unique Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” he said.

“Any actor who takes on this role knows they have a big boot to play. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Anna was a great choice of cast as she embodies Marilyn’s charm, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the whole movie!”

De Armas also said that Dominic, the director, was confident she could portray Monroe after one audition, but that she “had to audition for everyone else.”

“Producers. People with money. I always have people I need to impress. But I knew I could do it. Playing Marilyn was groundbreaking. Kobe plays Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so bad,” she said.

In a separate interview with Netflix QueueDe Armas said she had “read Joyce’s novel and studied hundreds of photos, videos, audios, films – anything I could get hold of. Every scene was inspired by an existing picture. We were examining every detail in the picture and discussed what was going on in it.”

Brad Pitt, whose production company Plan B is producing the film, also praised De Armas amid criticism of her tone in the film.

“She’s great at it,” Pete said. New York Post. “This is a tough dress to fill. It has been 10 years in the making. We weren’t able to cross the finish line until we found Anna.”