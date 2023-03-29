Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks in Wes Anderson – Misc

Courtesy of Pop. 87 productions /

Focus features just dropped the trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy “Asteroid City.”

Asteroid City is set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town. At the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet conference, designed to unite students and parents in a scientific competition, chaos ensues as world-altering events occur.

Among the main cast of the film are Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Zhao and Scarlett Johansson. Also appearing in the film are Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan. and Grace Edwards, Aristo Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

“Asteroid City” is the latest in Anderson’s long list of credits that includes “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The French Dispatch,” and “The Royal Tennenbaums.” The Netflix film Anderson’s Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on the book by Roald Dahl, is also scheduled for release in 2023.

“Asteroid City” was penned by Anderson and Roman Coppola, who worked with the director on films including “The French Dispatch,” “Isle of Dogs,” “The Darjeeling Limited” and “Moonrise Kingdom.” Anderson produced the film with longtime collaborators Jeremy Dawson and Stephen Rales of Indian Paintbrush. John Pitt and Octavia Bissell co-produced the film with Christophe Visser and Henning Molventer as executive producers.

“Asteroid City” is set to be released in limited cinemas on June 16, with a wider expansion on June 23. The film is expected to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Watch the trailer below.