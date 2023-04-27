Manhattan DA Seeks Full Protection Order Against Jonathan Majors – The Hollywood Reporter

A judge has granted a full temporary protection order to the woman involved in the case against Jonathan Majors over an alleged domestic dispute.

The order, which was requested by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, was granted with the approval of defense attorneys, said Doug Cohen, the DA’s press secretary. Hollywood Reporter In a statement Thursday. A limited temporary protection order was granted during Majors’ trial in March. The actor, who has denied any wrongdoing, is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

The news comes after Majors’ legal representation released a video and transcript that they claim absolves the actor of wrongdoing. It also comes after Majors was dropped this month by both his management company, Entertainment 360, and his public relations teams, The Lede Company.

The update on the restraining order status is the first public comment the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has issued regarding the case involving allegations of assault on the actor stemming from what New York authorities have described as a domestic dispute.

Majors was arrested March 25 in New York after police responded to a 911 call related to a domestic dispute in the Chelsea neighborhood. According to the NYPD, the incident involved a 30-year-old woman who alleged she was assaulted by the actor, resulting in the woman – who has not been identified by police – with minor injuries to her head and neck.

Majors was arrested, and now faces misdemeanor asphyxiation, assault, and aggravated harassment. the Creed III An actor was released from police custody the same day.

In the initial statement, representatives of loyalty “He did nothing wrong,” the star said, a stance echoed in a similar statement last week from Priya Choudhury, Majors’ criminal defense attorney.

We have presented compelling evidence to the public prosecutor that the charges are false. “We are confident that he will be fully acquitted,” Chowdhury said.

One day after Majors’ arrest, a representative for the Office of Military Enterprise Marketing announced that a larger U.S. Army advertising campaign featuring the actor had been paused as a result of his arrest. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we withdraw our advertising until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” Laura DiFrancesco, the bureau’s chief of public affairs, said in a statement.