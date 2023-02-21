Manchester United’s bidding war already has a winner: the sellers

The Qatar World Cup was on its third day when Manchester United’s press office announced that its American owners were scouting for a final game they had long refused to even contemplate: Potential sale From the famous English football club.

Every day since that November morning, speculation about who might buy United, one of the world’s most famous and valuable sports teams, has increased.

Soon, a British billionaire confirmed that he intended to bid. American hedge fund Kick the tires. Reports on a Saudi offer This led to a rise in the club’s share price.

But from Qatar, investors have been rumored for weeks to be interested in adding United to the country’s expanding sports portfolio, as details of the first official bid have emerged. And just like that, the fight for the club’s future, the battle of disparate visions of what kind of Manchester United would emerge from the auction, began.