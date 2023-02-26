Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Football match report – February 26, 2023

Manchester United ended their six-year wait for silverware when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

United last won a major trophy in their Europa League campaign in 2017, but looked relieved in their display against Eddie Howe’s side as Casemiro’s header and Sven Putman’s own goal saw Newcastle beat him in their first appearance in the League Cup final since 1976.

There weren’t many clear chances in a frantic start, but United opened the scoring in the 33rd minute on the first of two quick goals as burly midfielder Casemiro sent the Wembley half into disarray.

Luke Shaw curved a wide free kick and the Brazil international looked brilliantly at a header into the far corner. It was considered to be slightly played after a VAR check.

Man United win the Carabao Cup and look set to return to former glory under Ten Hag

With the momentum in their favour, United doubled their lead after six minutes as Newcastle defender Butman led Marcus Rashford’s effort into his own net. Wout Weghorst charged forward and played Rashford at the back, whose shot from a tight angle was deflected up and wide by Loris Karius by Botman as United tightened their grip on the trophy.

Wighorst threatened again in first-half injury time with a fine shot from distance, but Karius – making his first start since February 2021 – was even for it.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United as they ended their six-year wait for a major trophy. Mark Atkins/Getty Images

Newcastle came back in the second half with an improved but toothless performance, with Jolinton coming close but his shot was well saved by Lisandro Martínez, as United comfortably secured victory.

Newcastle fans, who made a sea of ​​black and white with plastic flags on the west side of the stadium during the final minutes, walked away before the trophy was presented. The club has now lost each of its last nine matches at Wembley, a streak that began in the 1974 FA Cup Final.

By contrast, the Man United fans were in full gear Bruno Fernandez Lifting the trophy they hope will be the first of many under Erik ten Hag.

United enjoyed an even better season in his first spell under the former Ajax boss. They are third in the Premier League table and still in the Europa League draw. Ten Hag is the first Old Trafford manager to win trophies since Jose Mourinho.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.