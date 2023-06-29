Manchester United have reached a Mason Mount agreement with Chelsea in a deal worth up to £60m

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount in a deal worth up to 60 million pounds ($75.7 million).

A third bid of £55m was rejected last week, but he has now agreed to pay an initial fee of £55m plus £5m in hard add-ons.

Mount was given permission to undergo medical and finalize personal terms, with the clubs set to finalize the paperwork. He will sign a contract until 2028 at United, with an option for a further year.

United had warned Chelsea that they would not go over their improved offer of £50m plus £5m and were considering alternatives, with the west London club making a counter-offer of £58m plus £7m in add-ons.

But talks between the two clubs resumed earlier this week and it appears they have finally yielded a positive outcome for all parties.

Mount had a year left to finalize his deal at Stamford Bridge, but contract negotiations fell through and Chelsea were keen to comply with the England international’s wishes over a potential exit.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Chelsea academy and has made 195 appearances for the club since making his first-team debut in 2017, scoring 33 goals.

He spent two seasons on loan at Vitesse Arnhem Derby County Between 2017 and 2019 before establishing himself as a first-team regular in Frank Lampard’s first spell at Chelsea.

Mount suffered a pelvic injury near the back end of the 2022-23 season and missed Chelsea’s final-day draw against Newcastle United.

Will he fit Manchester United?

Analysis by Carl Anka

This move has potential, but it may not be a smooth adjustment. The most obvious move is for Mount to replace Christian Eriksen next to Casemiro. Mount could provide the same progressive passes, deliveries from set-pieces and late entries into Eriksen’s box while improving the intensity of United’s defense when out of possession.

There is some way in United’s pursuit of someone seven years younger than the Dane who can produce the same attacking result as well as superior defensive resistance. The question is whether being better than Eriksen or United’s other midfielders is a good enough benchmark for what United want to achieve in future seasons.

