Manchester United face Real Betis and Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16 of the European League

Manchester United will meet Real Betis, and Arsenal will play against Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16 of the European League.

Elsewhere, Juventus will play with Freiburg, while Sevilla will face Fenerbahce.

United qualified for the round of 16 after a heart-wrenching draw against Barcelona in the play-off round. They drew the first leg at Barcelona 2-2 and then came from behind at Old Trafford on Thursday to win 2-1 and book their place in the next round.

Arsenal did not have to play in the play-off round of the Europa League after winning their group. Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the table after winning five of their six group matches.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar continued their impressive European run this season with a penalty shootout victory in France on Thursday. Shakhtar and Rennes won their home matches 2-1, while the Ukrainian champions won 5-4 on penalties. They were rewarded with a draw against Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord.

The full Europa League round of 16 draw

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

Manchester United and Real Betis

Roma against Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

What time is the round of 16 of the European League?

Unlike the Champions League, all the round of 16 matches in the Europa League will be played on the same night. The first matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 9, and the return matches are scheduled to take place one week later, on Thursday, March 16.

Arsenal have a relatively nice schedule around those dates. They host Bournemouth on Saturday 4 March and then travel to Fulham – another London club – between the legs of their European fixture against Sporting.

After the second leg in North London, they host Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 19th. So Mikel Arteta’s men won’t be doing much traveling around their European commitments.

United, on the other hand, don’t have it so easy. They traveled to Liverpool on Sunday 5 March – just four days before the first leg at Old Trafford – and hosted Southampton on Saturday 11 March. On Sunday, March 19th.