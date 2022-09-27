Mali Koroma, Dabo fight after loss to Serbia

Two of Mali’s women’s basketball team knocked out the game on Monday after their latest loss in a match so far without a win at the Women’s World Cup.

the summary, A brawl caught on camera took place in the post-game media area after the team’s 81-68 defeat from Serbia, video Posted online And the Social media offers.

One player even attempted to communicate with a few straw makers before other teammates rushed to break up the ugly situation, according to footage captured by Serbian media during an interview with a player.

FIBA, and International Basketball The ruling body, has opened an investigation into the incident between football players Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou.

Both players are averaging less than 10 points per game as the sad Mali team lost each of their four games by an average of 30 points.

Earlier in the tournament, Mali lost 60 points to Australia.

The African country originally did not have the opportunity to compete on the world stage, but it was a late entry to replace Nigeria, which had administrative issues.

Mali concludes its tournament on Tuesday against Canada.

If they win it will be the country’s first World Cup win since 2010 when the team went 1-4.

