Major NGOs stopped operating in Afghanistan after the Taliban banned female workers

Three major international non-governmental organizations announced Sunday that they have suspended their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced that they were barring women from working in these types of organizations.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International said in a joint statement Release They are calling for both men and women to be allowed to continue participating in “life-saving assistance” in Afghanistan. They said they would suspend their programming there while they gained “clarity” in advertising.

“We cannot effectively reach the children, women and men who desperately need assistance in Afghanistan without our female staff,” they said. “Without women leading our response, together we would not have reached the millions of Afghans in need since August 2021.”

The NGOs said the Taliban’s decision would also affect thousands of jobs as the province is going through an economic crisis.

The Taliban’s decision came as it also announced that women would not be allowed to attend universities in the country or religious lessons in mosques in the capital, Kabul.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that the Taliban’s ban on women working in NGOs could be “devastating” and disrupt “vital and life-saving assistance” to millions of people.

The Taliban said it imposed the ban in response to “serious complaints” from women who worked for NGOs wearing headscarves inappropriately.

The Taliban have put in place many rules restricting women’s rights in the country following their strict interpretation of Sharia law since they regained control of the province last August. Women greatly restricted from working outside their homes, they must cover their faces in public and be accompanied by a male chaperone when they travel, according to the United Nations.

The country also suffered severe economic hardship as international aid stopped almost immediately after the Taliban reconquered the country.

Afghan women have gathered to protest the recent ban on admission to university in cities across the country. Taliban forces responded harshly. using a water gun In one of the cities to disperse a group of demonstrators.

Several Muslim-majority countries of the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar, have it, too convicted Prohibition of women’s enrollment in higher education.

The Taliban minister of higher education said he believes the ban is necessary to prevent mixing of the sexes in universities and because he believes some of the subjects taught violate Islamic principles.