Major Japanese talent agency apologizes over allegations of sexual assault

The President of Johnny & Associates Inc. issued a statement. The entertainment giant has issued an official apology over allegations of sexual assault against its late founder Johnny Kitagawa, as former music figures and others have come forward over the alleged incidents.

On Sunday, Julie Keiko Fujishima, the head of the talent agency and niece of the former president, issued an apology in the… A written and illustrated statement on the company’s website In response to the allegations. The apology comes a month after Kauan Okamoto, a Brazilian-Japanese singer-songwriter, alleged that Kitagawa sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager.

The allegations – made by former artists from the talent agency and others against the founder, who died four years ago – made headlines both in the local and international media, especially after the BBC broadcast A documentary about this case in March.