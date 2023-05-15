May 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Major Japanese talent agency apologizes over allegations of sexual assault

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read

The President of Johnny & Associates Inc. issued a statement. The entertainment giant has issued an official apology over allegations of sexual assault against its late founder Johnny Kitagawa, as former music figures and others have come forward over the alleged incidents.

On Sunday, Julie Keiko Fujishima, the head of the talent agency and niece of the former president, issued an apology in the… A written and illustrated statement on the company’s website In response to the allegations. The apology comes a month after Kauan Okamoto, a Brazilian-Japanese singer-songwriter, alleged that Kitagawa sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager.

The allegations – made by former artists from the talent agency and others against the founder, who died four years ago – made headlines both in the local and international media, especially after the BBC broadcast A documentary about this case in March.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, Quality journalism is more important than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

subscribe now

See also  Who is the next SNL host and who is the musical guest?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hollywood stars celebrate Mother’s Day

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Heroic Box Office Hold, Book Club 2 Bombs – The Hollywood Reporter

18 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Michael J. Fox says watching Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood partially inspired him to retire

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

New maps are in: Ukraine gaining momentum in Bahmut region

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

The Turkish lira is falling, and dollar bonds are faltering as the presidential run-off approaches

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Major Japanese talent agency apologizes over allegations of sexual assault

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Meet the devil catshark, a new species of deep-water dwelling with ghostly white eyes discovered off the coast of Australia

2 hours ago Izer