Major global corporations write down billions as deals give way to gloom

Some of the world’s biggest companies are facing billions of dollars in writedowns on recent acquisitions as a wave of deal-making gives way to a new era of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates.

With a third of the global economy expected to enter recession this year, world leaders will meet this week in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss what the World Economic Forum has called “multiple crises” As business leaders engage in an agonizing reckoning about building their empire.

US media and health care companies are among those that have written down the value of business units in the past few months, and accountants warn that more writedowns could be imminent as annual reporting season gets underway.

Companies are required to assess the book value of intangible assets at least once a year, using assumptions about future cash flows and comparisons to stock market valuations, which fell sharply in 2022.

With rising costs due to inflation and poor demand forecasts, many recently acquired companies may struggle to justify their valuations, even before factoring in higher interest rates, which reduce the present value of future cash flows.

“It’s a pretty killer combination,” said Jasmeet Singh Marwah, managing director of Stout, an appraisal services firm. “For a lot of companies .

Global deal-making hit a record $5.7 trillion in 2021, but slowed sharply as 2022 progresses. According to Refinitiv, $1.4 trillion in transactions were agreed in the second half of last year compared to $2.2 trillion in the first, which is This represents the largest swing from one six-month period to the next since records began in 1980.

The premium paid for the acquisition over its net asset value is called goodwill and is recorded on the buyer’s balance sheet. The size of Goodwill writedowns in the US grew last year, sometimes large enough to wipe out the company’s earnings in the quarter in which they were reported.

The 10 largest writedowns in goodwill value at S&P 500 companies in 2022 were $35.4 billion, according to data compiled by consulting firm Kroll, compared to $6.1 billion in 2021.

Launching bid to join Disney’s board of directors this week, investor Nelson Peltz He highlighted the roughly $50 billion in reputation on Disney’s balance sheet attributable to the Fox acquisition, which he predicted would have to be largely written off.

Business and political leaders in Davos for the first winter meeting of the World Economic Forum since before the coronavirus pandemic are facing a very different landscape than they did three years ago.

Before the meeting, the World Economic Forum’s annual risk report warned A “multiple crises” The rising cost of living and economic downturn combine with the continued failure to address inequality and climate change.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, who will be in Davos to present the Fund’s latest economic forecasts, and expect Earlier this month, a third of the global economy will be in recession this year, including half of the European Union.

Reputational write-downs have not increased in Europe yet. The 10 largest Stoxx 600 devices totaled €6.4 billion last year, according to Kroll, down from €17 billion in 2021.

Carla Nunes, managing director at Kroll, said European companies have a later fiscal year end and less frequent reporting, which suggests more goodwill weakness could come in the spring.

Dan Langlois, a partner at KPMG, said the recent acquisitions could be subject to write-downs even if they are currently working on planning.

“When you factor in cost inflation that might not have been anticipated, when you factor in higher interest rates, which raise the rate that you might use in your discounted cash flow analysis, and then you factor in some of the uncertainties associated with a potential recession, those things will affect the overall on fair value.

In October, Comcast reported a more than $8 billion writedown from Sky, which it acquired in 2018, citing tough economic conditions in the UK and other European markets, and pummeled the media group into a quarterly loss of $4.6 billion.

Earlier last year, Teladoc Health, which acquired virtual care provider Livongo for $13.9 billion in 2020, posted two consecutive quarters of writedowns totaling nearly $10 billion.

While companies are required to subtract reputable writedowns from their earnings, many exclude them from the “adjusted” numbers they highlight in their earnings reports.

Recommended

That doesn’t mean investors should ignore them, said David Zion, founder of Zion Research.

When a company writes down the value of its assets, he said, its debt-to-equity ratio rises, which in turn increases the risk of breaching the covenants of its debt. It can also satisfy future returns.

“Management will tell you it’s not cash, it’s a one-off, don’t worry about it. Don’t forget that when the return on assets is so good after two years, it’s because they’ve been hit hard.”

Kroll’s Nunes added that the weakness of goodwill provides a read on the company’s deal-making quality. “You can tell whether or not you’re getting a return on your investment, or if the buyer overpaid for these companies,” she said.