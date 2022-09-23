Major Covid strongholds in Asia drop border restrictions

Hong Kong – Two and a half years after Strict epidemic controlsSome of the last strongholds in Asia are opening their borders, and they’re moving in. boost their economies And play catch up with the world that has largely learned to live with Covid.

Hong Kong said on Friday it would scrap the mandatory hotel quarantine for people coming into the city starting next week, following a similar move by Taiwan. Japan said it will scrap the daily limit on the number of arrivals and open its doors fully to tourists on October 11.

This week’s series of moves has left just one country under tight border controls: China, where the ruling Communist Party still clings tozero covidPolicies. Those who travel to China, the majority of whom are residents, still face 10 days of quarantine at their own expense.