Main event Ji Oso moves the needle

Everyone who comes to Cageside Benches has an opinion on what happens in professional wrestling – the wrestling ratings are where you tell us who you are.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five actors you think you enjoyed or liked the most last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the result of last week’s vote, the results of which make up our annual contest for Cageside Cupis given to us overall performance.

This week, we’re voting on the nationally broadcast and televised professional wrestling shows that took place from June 18-24 – rawAnd NXTAnd PowererAnd dynamiteAnd impactAnd fusionAnd smack downAnd frenzyAnd Level upAnd collisionAnd everything else I’m sure you’ll forget.

But first, here’s the result of last week’s vote, and how those results changed our annual competition for Cageside Cup.

A lot has changed in the last nine and a half years, but these guys are still on top…

Roman Reigns (formerly, at least for now) right-hand man had 2.5 more points than Bill Phil to claim the top spot.

dynamiteThe eliminator draw earned her fighters two spots in the top six.

Between them was the new TNT Champion and the rising star of AEW.

collisionTwo other returnees had points in the back half of the top ten.

New NXT Heritage Cup Champion and man hoping to regain the New Japan IWGP Title The United States tonight in Toronto completes our latest ranking.

CCWR: 2023-24, Week 11

1. Ji Oso

2. CM Punk

3. Adam Cole

4. Luchasaurus

5. Sky Blue

6. MJF

7. (Tie) Andrade El Adulu

7. (tie) Nathan Fraser

9. Will Ospreay

10. Miro

Points in our weekly rankings determine the ongoing yearly standings – which will determine who wins Cageside Cup next April. Complete details of rules and registration here.

Where ten people earned more than ten points, so we don’t have to list everyone who won just a week in the top ten…

Ranking of the best Cageside Cup performers – during the week ending June 17th

1. Orange Cassidy – 56

2. Seth Rollins – 21.5

3 – Solo Sequa – 21

4. (TIE) IYO SKY – 16

4. (tie) Roderick Strong – 16

4. (Tie) Mercedes Mooney – 16

7. Je Oso – 15.5

8. MJF – 13

9- Gunter – 12

10. Sky Blue – 11

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here If you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know is that you have five spots on your ballot, and you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split one or several wrestlers’ spot between several wrestlers. now…

Let’s run those cards! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!

Read more