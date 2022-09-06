September 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Magnus Carlsen withdraws from Sinkfield Cup

Emet 2 hours ago 3 min read
Magnus Carlsen withdraws from Sinkfield Cup

Monday, GM Magnus Carlsen He surprised the chess world by announcing his withdrawal from 2022 Sinquefield CupAnd he tweeted his decision at the beginning of the fourth round.

At the start of the tour, Carlsen’s watch against GM started Shakhryar Mamedyarovbut Carlsen never showed up to the board and was confiscated after the 10-minute access window expired.

Carlsen was at 1.5/3 after losing the previous round with White against GM Hans Niemann. According to the tournament regulations, since he has not completed 50 percent of his matches, Carlsen’s previous results will be disqualified from the tournament standings; However, the FIDE rating adjustments from these three games stand.

This is the first time Carlsen has withdrawn from a major event, and many have commented that such a withdrawal from a tournament in progress for any reason other than health reasons is almost unprecedented in high-level chess. To find precedent, one can look back as far as 1967 Sousse where Bobby Fisher Withdrew after 10 rounds due to quarrels with the organizers.

Chess fans and online commentators were quick to speculate. GM Hikaru Nakamura Suppose Carlsen pulled out because he suspected Neiman cheated on their game the day before, saying, “I think Magnus thinks Hans might be cheating.”

See also  US Open Live Updates: Serena Williams vs. Annette Kontaveit

In a post-match interview, Niemann stated that he warmed up based on Carlsen’s use of the g3 game Nimzo-Indian against the GM. Wesley Su In London 2018. However, this game does not exist. It is possible that Neiman was referring to the Carlsen-Sue fast match that was played in Kolkata, 2019.

In his post-match interview, GM Ian Nepomnyashchi He shared his thoughts on the Carlsen-Nemann game, calling it “more than great”.

After the start of the round, Grand Chess Tour announced that it was taking additional anti-fraud precautions, including 15-minute broadcast delays and increased radio frequency identification (RFID) checks.

Comment request, Chess Head Chess.com Daniel Rench He stated: “Chess.com does not discuss fair play matters publicly, and as such, we decline to comment on events at the Sinquefield Cup and/or any speculation made by the community.”

Carlsen’s team declined to comment.

Update: An earlier version of this article stated that Chess.com was unable to locate any other recent game by Carlsen in the Nimzo-Indian g3 line. However, by diversion, there was the quick Carlsen-So played in Kolkata, 2019.

Covering the 2022 Sinquefield Cup

See also  LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and score day 3 as Dustin Johnson chases Carlos Ortiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Clemson vs.

10 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Georgia football winners and losers after their first-week win over Oregon

18 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Florida State spoils coach Brian Kelly’s debut at LSU

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

Billions of Euros pour into Russia after war – but enough for what?

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Analysts say OPEC+ decision is ‘political contempt’ and ‘symbolic’

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Guy allegedly masturbates at Vegas magic show

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

NASA giant rocket launch delayed at least a month after engine leak: ScienceAlert

2 hours ago Izer