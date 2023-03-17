Maggie Pierce Kelly McCreary is leaving the show – The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly McCreary on “Grey’s Anatomy”.

instinct anatomy He says goodbye to someone else of his own accord.

Kelly McCreary, who played lovable Dr. Maggie Pierce, Ellen Pompeo’s half-sister Meredith Gray, for nine seasons, is departing the popular ABC medical drama. Her farewell episode as a series regular will air on April 13.

“After nine seasons, I bid farewell to Gray Sloan and her family. It has been such an honor to be part of such a legendary TV organization as instinct anatomyMcCreary said in a statement Hollywood Reporter. “I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for allowing me the opportunity, and to the amazing fans for their emotional support.”

She continues, “Spending nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with poignant stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me the opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera.” Playing Maggie was Pierce is one of the true joys of my life as I leave and I am deeply grateful for every step of this journey. I am excited about this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

The last episodes of instinct anatomy It highlights the marital problems of Maggie, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, and her husband, Winston (Anthony Hale), a cardiothoracic surgeon. Maggie entered the show in Season 10 as the daughter of Meredith’s mother, Ellis Gray (Kate Burton), and Chief Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Pierce was elevated to series regular in Season 11.

News of McCreary’s exit comes at a pivotal time, as the ABC series staple recently said goodbye to star and executive producer Pompeo as a series regular and will mourn the exit of showrunner Vernoff as the series awaits a season 20 renewal.

Similar to Pompeo, who will return for the season finale, McCreary will also return for a visit later this season following her farewell episode.

“Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true. Brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful and kind. We will miss her terribly, and we miss Dr. Maggie Pearce,” Vernoff says. THR. (She remains showrunner and executive producer through season 19.)

Pompeo paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations Kelly. Thank you so much for your hard work and valuable contributions to ashen legacy. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

Pompeo’s farewell episode came in the winter ’19 premiere, which saw Meredith leave a Seattle hospital and move to Boston. The February 23 episode marked Pompeo’s second-to-last appearance this season, with her next on-screen visit at the May 26 season finale.

However, Pompeo is still attached to the show as an executive producer. She also continues to narrate the episodes with her signature voiceover, despite not appearing on screen.

Although Pompeo is holding back as she tries to star in and executive produce a limited series for Hulu, she’s been open about wanting to do more. ashen. And software maker Rhimes has long said there won’t be instinct anatomy Without Meredith Grey.