February 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
  • Written by Nathan Williams
  • BBC News

A family member has announced that Madonna’s older brother, Anthony Ciccone, has passed away at the age of 66.

Ciccone was one of the star’s seven siblings and is said to have passed away on Friday night.

He had struggled with alcoholism and was reported to have been homeless for many years, at one point living under a bridge.

His brother-in-law, Joe Henry, posted the news on Instagram, writing that he “got off this plane of earth,” along with an old black-and-white photo of him.

“I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan, so many years have passed,” wrote singer-songwriter Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister, Melanie Ciccone.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Madonna hasn’t publicly commented on Ciccone’s death, but the pop star loved Joe Henry’s Instagram post that broke the news.

Skip Instagram content, 1

Allow Instagram content?

This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask your permission before uploading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. You may like to read Instagram Cookie Policy And privacy policy before admission. To view this content, choose “Accept and Continue”.

The end of Instagram content, 1

Madonna grew up in Detroit, Michigan with Anthony and her other siblings. While she moved to New York in 1978 to pursue a career in dance and music, Ciccone remained in Michigan.

See also  BNP Rock's girlfriend is speaking for the first time since his murder

They lost their mother to breast cancer in 1963 when they were young children.

Henry’s brother-in-law wrote in an Instagram post that Ciccone was a “complex character”.

“God knows best: we intertwined in moments, as true brothers can.

“But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to part with him. Troubles pass away; and family remains—with my hands stretched across the table. Farewell, then, Brother Anthony.”

“I want to believe that the God in whom your blessed mother (and me) believed in her has believed in her there, waiting to receive you. At least today, no one will dissuade me from this vision.”

Ciccone became estranged from his family and attacked their ex, accusing them of not caring for him.

“I’m zero in their eyes — I’m not a person. I’m embarrassed,” he told the Daily Mail in 2011.

“If I freeze to death, my family probably won’t know or care about it for six months.”

Later, in 2017, it was reported that he had completed a rehabilitation program and reconnected with his family.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Pamela Anderson, 55, is wearing a barely there dress and no makeup

9 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

Producer of the Oscar-winning In The Heat Of The Night and West Side Story was 101 – Deadline

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

‘Party Down’ You get it: Food service is not a party

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

China gives arms to the Russians, the US threatens them behind closed doors

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin may only need 4 weeks to reach $30,000 as the major monthly close approaches

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Ryugu asteroid is rich in particles that could be the building blocks of life

1 hour ago Izer