Madonna was hospitalized with an infection, and the Celebration Tour was postponed

On Wednesday, her manager said Madonna had been hospitalized for several days with a “serious bacterial infection,” forcing her to postpone her upcoming “Celebration” tour.
The 64-year-old pop icon became infected on Saturday, which led to her stay in the intensive care unit, her manager, Guy Oseary, wrote on Instagram.
“Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care,” he said. Full recovery is expected.
Madonna’s world tour was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver and last seven months, highlighting songs from the past 40 years of her career.
No new start date for her tour has been announced.
Madonna announced her tour, which will be her twelfth, in January, with Five Minutes in Black and White video which showed her speaking at a dinner party with a group of famous friends. Her conversation and games have referenced some of her songs, such as “SEX” and “La Isla Bonita,” as well as her documentary and musical, “Truth or Dare.”
“I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” Madonna said in the video.
Tickets for her “Celebration” shows in New York, London, Paris and Amsterdam sold out in minutes, according to her. painting.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, was scheduled to span around 40 cities before concluding in Mexico City on January 30, 2024.
In North America, it had planned stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. In Europe, she was scheduled to perform in London, Barcelona, Paris and Stockholm.
Caldwell Tedicco, a New York comedian known as Bob the Drag Queen, was scheduled to appear as a guest on all dates of the tour.
“The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s journey through four decades,” the tour announced.
Following the announcement of the tour, Madonna collaborated with pop and R&B singer The Weeknd and rapper Playboi Carti on the song “Popular”. The collaboration brought her back to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time in years.
