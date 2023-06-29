Madonna was hospitalized with an infection, and the Celebration Tour was postponed

On Wednesday, her manager said Madonna had been hospitalized for several days with a “serious bacterial infection,” forcing her to postpone her upcoming “Celebration” tour.

The 64-year-old pop icon became infected on Saturday, which led to her stay in the intensive care unit, her manager, Guy Oseary, wrote on Instagram.

“Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care,” he said. Full recovery is expected.

Madonna’s world tour was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver and last seven months, highlighting songs from the past 40 years of her career.