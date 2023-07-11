Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ and will reschedule her tour after surprise ICU stint

Madonna says she is “on the road to recovery” less than two weeks after her manager announced she was sent to the intensive care unit after developing “serious bacterial infectionThe singer was hospitalized for several days before the start of her upcoming concert tour.

In a statement, Madonna said she was “extremely grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my kids,” said the 64-year-old singer, who shares with one. “My second thought was that I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who would buy tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who have worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

In her first Twitter post since her hospitalization, Madonna said she was now focusing on improving her health and “getting stronger”.

“I assure you,” she said, “I will be back with you as soon as possible.”

She said the North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver before heading to the US on July 18, will be rescheduled. The European leg of the Tour will now start in October.

Madonna’s health scare was announced by her manager Guy Oseary on June 28, saying that an unspecified “serious bacterial infection” had resulted in her needing to stay “several” days in the intensive care unit. While health here was improving at the time of his announcement and a full recovery is expected, he said she remains under medical care.

All commitments at that time, including the tour, were cancelled.

